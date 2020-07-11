SOLON – Bradley A. Northup, 63, of Solon died unexpectedly of natural causes in the woods of Caratunk on Sunday, June 28, 2020.Brad was born on Sept. 10 1956 in Skowhegan, the son of Jay Northup and Virginia (Cates) Northup. Brad graduated from Valley High School in 1974. He spent 20 years with Christie Bean whom he was married to for a portion of that time. He then spent 16 years with a long time partner Diane Byford-Brown, and has been single for the last 10 years. Brad grew up in Moscow and lived most of his life in the Bingham/Moscow area. He did spend several years living in Mercer and then Waterville during the years when he was with Diane. Brad then returned to Bingham/Moscow for several years before moving to Solon where he has lived for the past three years.Brad was a hard worker and a good provider for his family most of his life. He was a skilled logger for 20 years, worked in mental health for 10 years, and then worked at Colby College for six years. He was known by many for his trash route in the Bingham/Moscow area that he took over from his grandfather at the age of 15 and continued to do every Sunday for 30 years. Brad enjoyed many things in his lifetime. Most of his favorites were the things he could do outdoors in nature. He loved hunting, fishing, driving dirt roads, walking in the woods, traveling to different destinations, and exploring new things. Most people from the Bingham/Moscow area that knew Brad remember him for all the hunting and fishing he did over the years as he was very avid and skilled at it; that was “his thing” in life. Brad also loved spending time with his family and friends, he especially shared a very special bond with his grandson Dylan whom he spent a lot of time with. Brad is survived by his daughter Jennifer St. Peter of Norridgewock, stepson Joey McKenzie of Bingham; sister Rhonda Gilbert of Concord, brothers Bruce Northup and his wife Nicole of Bingham and Jeff Northup of Solon, grandchildren Jasmine Hayes, Dylan Hayes, and Garrett St. Peter and a great- grandchild Jonathan, all of Norridgewock; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Robinson Cemetery in Moscow, with a reception to follow at 639 Jackson Pond Rd. in Concord. Reverend Doug Drown will officiate the ceremony. Funeral arrangements are by Giberson’s Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brad’s life.The family would like to thank everyone who has supported the family in any way during this difficult time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation services, Madison, Maine. http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

