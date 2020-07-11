AUGUSTA – Mrs. Edna M. (Speck) Allen, 98, of Augusta passed away on July 7, 2020 at home with family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman W. Allen with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Edna was born April 4, 1922, in Augusta, the oldest child of Joseph and Susan Speck. She was a graduate of Cony High School, Class of 1941, and was a resident of Augusta for most of her life. Edna worked for the State of Maine as a secretary in the Department of Human Services for many years until her retirement. She had previously worked at DW Adams as a clerk and was a School Crossing Guard during her children’s school years. Above all, Edna was a dedicated wife and mother to her five children. She was a devout believer in God and was a longtime parishioner at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Augusta where she served as head of the altar guild and as a lector until the closure of the church. She then attended St. Matthew’s in Hallowell until the temporary church closures this spring. As a teenager, Edna accompanied her mother who provided communion to those unable to attend church services. Edna continued this ministry of providing communion to those who were homebound, or residents of local nursing homes including the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta until March when visitors were restricted. Edna was an avid reader, loved working in her flower gardens and traveling. In the past 10 years she visited England, Florida and Colorado where she fulfilled her wish of taking a hot air balloon ride. Mom will be dearly missed by her two sons, David Allen of Augusta, and James Allen and his wife Lorrie of Bangor, and by her two daughters, Elisabeth Vautier and her husband John of Augusta and The Villages, Fla., and Kathleen Defilipp of Windham. Known as “Nana”, she is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren, Kelly Chraibi and her husband Salim, Jeffrey Dowling and his wife Eileen, Kyleen Allen Leonard and her husband Derek, Ryan Allen and his wife Ashley, Ross Allen and his wife Billie, John Vautier and his wife Rachel, Junior Perkins and his wife Rachel, and Eric Allen. She will also be deeply missed by her 12 great-grandchildren who called her “GiGi”, Makenzie, Steele and Chance Leonard, Parker Corey and Haven Allen, Ella Dowling, Alex Quattrochio, Aedan, Jackson and Lailah Chraibi, and Olivia and Aaron Perkins. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law Donald Allen and his wife, Joan.In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was predeceased by her son Timothy Allen; her sisters Martha Brann, Roberta Eugley, brother Joseph Speck, Jr., brother George (Bob) Speck; and her son-in-law Timothy Defilipp. The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice Care for helping Mom to be in her home where family and friends could visit and share hugs. To all who knew her, it was obvious that her heart overflowed with love. We would also like to thank three very special people who have been so helpful to Mom and all of us over the last few years: Edna’s niece Dawn Spoden, Bobbi Leighton, and Emily Wilson. Mom always called them her surrogate daughters. In accordance with her wishes there will be no visiting hours. A Celebration of Life and graveside service with burial next to her husband Norman at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Ave, Augusta will be held at a later date and time yet to be determined.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhoimes.comGifts in her memorymay be made to:Maine Veterans’ Homein Augusta or:any charity of one’s choice

