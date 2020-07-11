WINTHROP – Jane Jones of Winthrop passed away peacefully at Gray Birch Residential Care on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Winthrop to Carleton and Faris Currier on June 10, 1936. Jane married Roland F. Jones, Sr. of Monmouth on Sept. 10, 1955, and together they had two children, Ron and Maureen. Jane enjoyed cooking and baking. Neighbors and friends remember many pans of goodies coming out of her oven. If you didn’t get a chance to stop by…she was often out delivering her treats. Most Saturday’s she could be found out “lawn-saling.” She wasn’t one to sit still and was often out and about visiting friends, going out to eat or just toodling around. Jane was predeceased by her husband, Roland Jones, Sr., and in later years her dear companion, Howard Soper. She is survived by her children, Roland Jones and his fiancé Leslie Conway of Lewiston, Maureen Norris and her husband Gary Norris of Augusta; and grandchildren, Adam Jones, Mark Jones, Chad Jones, Chris Jones, Ben Plante and Lacie Burgess; as well as several great-grandchildren. Our family would like to thank the staff at Gray Birch for their great care while our mother was a resident. Condolences, memories and photos may be sent via email to: [email protected] service will be held in the Embassy Room at the Senator Inn at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, July 15 and a reception of remembrance will immediately follow. All are welcome!

Guest Book