BOYNTON, BEACH, Fla. – Joyce (Jolicoeur) Callahan, 85, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Belgrade Lakes, Maine, passed away at her home in Boynton Beach on April 28, 2020 with her husband and two of her daughters by her side. She was born at the Sister’s Hospital in Waterville, Maine on June 1, 1934 to Bernard and Elizabeth “Bessie” (Bickford) Jolicoeur. She graduated from Waterville High School where she was very active being a cheerleader, taking part in every sport that she could, going to all the games, and later organizing the class reunions. She was a girl scout leader for many years influencing girls that still talk about the fun times they had. She tried mud wrestling, ran a marathon, drove a race car and rode motorcycles. She was so full of life!She worked at Smiley’s Ice Cream, Wendy’s, Zayre department store, Castle Island Camps retiring from LaVerdiere’s where she met her husband Gerald “Jerry” Callahan. They were married on Sept. 6, 1986 at their home in Belgrade Lakes. She loved her family and made sure that they knew it. She loved playing cards, golfing, going rock hunting and spending time on the lake with Jerry either on the sail boat or the party boat. She was an avid artist and loved to do crafts. She enjoyed combing the beach for hidden treasures and seashells. She liked to go to yard sales and flea markets and enjoyed gardening. She had a kind and loving heart and was a friend to everyone she met. She loved visiting family and having family gatherings and reunions, keeping the family connected.She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Elaine Jolicoeur, a brother Renaud Jolicoeur; a daughter Cynthia Grenier, two son-in-laws Paul Bilodeau and Ronald Nelson; and father-in-law Francis “Cal” Callahan.She is survived by her husband Jerry; sisters, Linda Williams and her husband Walter of Waterville, and Carla Bilodeau and her husband Larry of Fairfield, brothers, Bill Jolicoeur and his wife Pauline, Stephen Jolicoeur and his wife Katie, and David Jolicoeur all of Waterville, and sister-in-law RaeJean Beane and her partner Dickie Pullen of Moscow; daughters, Dawn Bilodeau of Boynton Beach, Tammy Hopkins and her husband Buster of Plymouth, and Catharine Nelson of Canaan; grandchildren April McCaslin of Randolph, Patricia Gutierrez and her husband Christopher of Owensboro, Ky., Sister Christina Marie, O. Cist of Prairie du Sac, Wisc., Nicole Grenier of Dixmont, Tyler Chase of Lisbon Falls and Elizabeth Nelson of Waterville; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She is also survived by her mother-in-law Rose Callahan of Saco; stepdaughters Doris Sparks and her husband Harry of Buxton, Kathryn Gilcreast and her husband Frank of Waterboro, Mary Andreozzi and her husband John of Westbrook and Carolyn Wilson and her husband Douglas of Fayston, Vt., and a stepson David Callahan of Turner; grandchildren Caelyn Callahan and Roy Brown of Turner, Frank Gilcreast and Saja Willard of S. Burlington, Vt., Nate Andreozzi and his wife Christine of Branford, Conn., Chrystal Andreozzi of Chaumont, N.Y., and Joshua Andreozzi-Leedy and his wife Diana of Sudbury, Mass.; and six great-grandchildren.Joyce will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.A graveside service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Catholic cemetery in Waterville. Gathering to follow at her home on Abena Shores in Belgrade Lakes.

