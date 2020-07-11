MADISON – It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother. Mom passed away June 29, 2020 at the age of 76 while a patient at Northern Light EMMC with her children by her side, after 18 years of failing health.She was born Oct. 7, 1943 to Manson and Evalene Pendexter White. She graduated from MCI in Pittsfield. On June 30, 1962 she married Michael E. King. They made their home in Skowhegan, and had four children together.Mom’s whole life was dedicated to the love of her family. She loved the family gatherings where she could see us all together. She especially was proud to be a Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her struggles were many in the past years, but she was the toughest woman we know and took it all in stride. She was a very independent woman who not only raised her kids single handedly after the death of her husband at an early age, but she took care of herself even after illnesses started stacking up. She was an inspiration to all of us that loved her.She held many jobs over the years and worked hard to support her family. She was Somerset County Treasurer and she waitressed at various restaurants in the area. She made great friends with her customers.She loved to crochet Afghans. She gave them all away to friends and family. She could always be found in her rocking chair crocheting and watching westerns on TV. Her faithful companion, her dog Hope never left her side and will be lost without her. Mom was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a son Bradley Michael, and her brother Roger White.She is survived by her daughter KerryAnn Davis and her husband Brett of Madison and their children Garret and his wife Whitney, and her great- grandchildren Elliot and Silas, and Cassidy who she held a special bond with; her two sons Jeffrey and his wife Tammy of Norridgewock, her grandchildren Amanda and her husband Tom, and great- grandchildren Evan and Emilee; Samantha and her husband Devin of Skowhegan, and great-grandchild Liam; Joseph and his wife Roxann of North Anson, their children Glen and his wife Melanie and their children Trinity, Logan and Darryn; Stacey and her husband Shawn and their son Benjamin. Her family would like to thank the Doctor’s and Nurses at EMMC that did their best to keep her comfortable, the staff at Dialysis Clinic in Skowhegan who were her biggest supporters and advocates of her health, her special friend Bonnie Duryea, and her two caregivers she called friends, Maureen and Mary.Mom’s final wishes were to not have a funeral. She wanted to be cremated and have a party at “Camp”. A place she loved to spend time over the years.There will be a graveside service on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Cemetary North Ave. Skowhegan officiated by Reverend Mark Tanner. Immediately following the service we will have that “Party at Camp” that she wanted. Camp of Brett and KerryAnn Davis Snipe Rd. on Lake Wesserunsett. Come to enjoy the lake and have a luncheon. It wouldn’t be a party without BYOB. (Please call 431-8546 for directions).Arrangements are under the care and direction of Downeast Direct Cremations of Bangor and Giberson Funeral Home Maple St. Madison, ME In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to: Dialysis Clinic Inc.27 Research Dr. Skowhegan, ME 04976

