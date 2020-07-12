YORK – York police are seeking information about an armed robbery at the Mr. Mike’s Mobil gas station and convenience store on Route 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

In a short surveillance video, a slender white male, probably in his late teens or early 20s, is seen entering the building with a handgun in one hand, pointed down. He was wearing black, loose-fitting basketball shorts with a vertical white stripe on the side, with red sneakers and a dark hooded sweatshirt covering the top of his head but was not wearing a face mask.

The suspect, reported to be between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, brandished the weapon at two occupants of a vehicle outside the store before entering the building, pointing the gun at the store clerk and demanding the money from the cash register, according to information provided by police to Seacoast Online. After the clerk gave him the money, the suspect fled on foot.

No arrest had been made as of 1 p.m., on Sunday. York Police are requesting that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect call 363-4444.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: