An Augusta man is facing several charges after a trooper clocked him driving more than 100 mph, Maine State Police said.
Nathan Hansell, 38, led state police on a brief chase Thursday night before being apprehended on Anthony Avenue in Augusta.
The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. on Route 3 in Augusta when Hansell passed a state police cruiser while traveling at a high speed. Hansell was clocked on radar doing 109 mph in a 50 mph speed zone, state police said in a news release.
Hansell was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, criminal speed, possession of Schedule W drugs, and eluding a law enforcement officer.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Custer becomes rare rookie winner in Cup Series
-
Local & State
Augusta man clocked driving 109 mph, Maine State Police say
-
Nation & World
Great White apologizes for mask-less show in North Dakota
-
Local & State
Maine speaker drowns out rivals in bid take to on Collins
-
Morning Sentinel
Fairfield woman remembered for vibrance, open mind, love of Shakespeare