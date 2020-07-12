An Augusta man is facing several charges after a trooper clocked him driving more than 100 mph, Maine State Police said.

Nathan Hansell, 38, led state police on a brief chase Thursday night before being apprehended on Anthony Avenue in Augusta.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. on Route 3 in Augusta when Hansell passed a state police cruiser while traveling at a high speed. Hansell was clocked on radar doing 109 mph in a 50 mph speed zone, state police said in a news release.

Hansell was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, criminal speed, possession of Schedule W drugs, and eluding a law enforcement officer.

