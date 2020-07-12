Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer is skipping the NHL’s restart. His wife and son both have a congenital defect that puts them more at risk for dangerous results if they’re infected with coronavirus.

He released a statement on Twitter:

“After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of their return to play. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with COVID-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority.

I will be rooting for my teammate and hopefully we can bring the Cup back to Boston!

Everyone stay healthy and safe.

Steven Kampfer”

NHL players have until Monday, the official start of training camp to opt out with no penalty.

Kampfer, 31, figured to be a depth defenseman for the Bruins, who only would have likely played if someone higher on the depth chart was injured.

Kampfer joins Edmonton’s Mike Green and Calgary’s Travis Hamonic among players who have opted out.

