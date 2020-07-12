The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported two additional deaths and 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, making for three deaths over the weekend.

The report raises Maine’s cumulative number of cases to 3,539. A total of 3,143 cases have been confirmed by testing and another 396 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

One hundred fourteen people have died. The three people reported this the weekend to have died were a woman in her 90s from Penobscot County, and two Cumberland County residents, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

“Maine CDC expresses condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” said Robert Long, a spokesman for the CDC who provided the information about the deceased.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 2,994 — and died, there were 431 active cases on Saturday.

There were only 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Maine on Saturday, an increase of one since Friday that keeps rolling a six-week streak of low hospitalization numbers. Early Sunday morning, the CDC had not yet updated its hospital statistics, however.

With statewide elections on Tuesday, the Maine Secretary of State’s Office says it’s “full speed ahead.” Election officials say they expect a smooth voting day, despite an increase in absentee ballots and new precautionary measures at the polls.

Voters will decide a wide range of questions, from which Democrat – Bre Kidman, Sara Gideon or Betsy Sweet – will challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Bangor Republican, to the fate of statewide transportation and broadband bonds. Unofficial results will likely be available Tuesday night, election officials said – except in cases where ranked-choice voting leads to multiple rounds.

County by county as of Sunday, there were 501 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Androscoggin, 24 in Aroostook, 1,872 in Cumberland, 42 in Franklin, 18 in Hancock, 146 in Kennebec, 25 in Knox, 26 in Lincoln, 45 in Oxford, 124 in Penobscot, five in Piscataquis, 34 in Sagadahoc, 31 in Somerset, 59 in Waldo, five in Washington, and 572 in York.

By age, 8.6 percent of patients were under 20, while 15.8 percent were in their 20s, 15.3 percent were in their 30s, 15.6 percent were in their 40s, 16.3 percent were in their 50s, 11.6 percent were in their 60s, 8.3 percent were in their 70s, and 8.6 percent were in their 80s.

Women are still the majority of cases, at just under 52 percent.

Hospital statistics haven’t been updated yet for Sunday. Of the 16 patients with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals on Saturday, seven were in intensive care and four were on ventilators. The state had 140 intensive care unit beds available of 396 total, and 260 ventilators available of 318. Maine also had 441 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Sunday, there were 12.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 568,000 deaths. The United States had more than 3.3 million cases and over 137,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

