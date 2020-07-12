GARDINER – Catherine “Kate” Shirley Smith, 79, of Gardiner, died Thursday July 9, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and LTC at Gray Birch in Augusta. She was born in Fort Kent on July 24, 1940, the daughter of James and Genevieve Pelletier. Catherine loved outdoor activities and family get togethers. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bill Smith; brother, Joseph Pelletier, two sisters, Gladys Valencourt and Anne Neakes. Catherine is survived by her stepdaughter, Angie Kenstel; five sisters, Wanita, Nina, Rita, Judith, Denise, three brothers, Louis, Stanley, Damase; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday July 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow in the Hallowell Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Catherine’s memory to theAmerican Cancer SocietyP.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123

