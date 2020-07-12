SKOWHEGAN – Dennis A. Prevost, 60, passed away July 1, 2020 at his home in Skowhegan. He was born July 15, 1959 in Skowhegan, the son of Paul and Leah (Coro) Prevost. He also worked at the Eagles Club in Skowhegan and at Bloomfield’s bar in Skowhegan. He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycles and playing pool.Dennis survived by his longtime love of nearly 30 years, Danette Dodge; his children, Eric Prevost of Skowhegan, Jessica Prevost and husband Luis of Embden, and Jason Prevost Sr. of Skowhegan; sisters, Rose (Prevost) Knight of Saco, Pam (Coro) Miller and husband Duaine of Waldoboro; nine grandchildren, Jersey, Justyce, Kali, Erica, Alex, Ben, Serenity, Patience, and Jason Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Coburn Park in Skowhegan. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976 In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a donation in his memory can make the donation toAmerican LungAssociation of Maine122 State Street,Augusta, ME 04330-5689

