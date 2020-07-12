AUGUSTA – Donald R. Duplessis, 90, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge after a brief stay, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Augusta on Dec. 10, 1929, a son of the late Zepherin and Irene (Desruisseaux) Duplessis.Mr. Duplessis was a graduate of Cony High School and Gates Business School in Augusta.He had been employed as a Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years.Mr. Duplessis was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a SeaBee for 24 years in both active and reserve duty.Donald loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying his time at camp in Eustis.He was predeceased by two brothers, George and Richard Duplessis; and a granddaughter, Aimee Longval.Mr. Duplessis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Priscilla D. (Melanson) Duplessis of Augusta; two sons, Donald Duplessis of Augusta and Richard Duplessis and his wife Hilda of Belgrade, six daughters, Donna Lerman and her husband Arthur of Venice, Fla., Diane Morrill and her husband Jamie of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Suzanne LaRochelle and her husband Dale of Winthrop, Karen Tims and her husband Lewis of Manchester, Anne Crawford and her husband Tim of Monmouth and Elizabeth Steward and her companion Ricky Trask of Manchester; two sisters, Rita Valliere of Augusta and Christine Gay of Vassalboro; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Glenridge for the care and compassion they showed to Don and the family while in their care. A special thank you to his sister-in-law, Diane Bennett for her love and support during Don’s illness.Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. Those who desire may make donations in Donald’s memory to:St. Augustine Catholic Church24 Washington St.Augusta, ME 04330

