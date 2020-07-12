SOUTH GARDINER – Douglas Eric Mansir, 48, of South Gardiner passed unexpectedly from underlying health conditions on Tuesday July 7, 2020, in his home with his girlfriend, Lisa Spears, along with his two black labs, Marty and Jordan. He was born on Nov. 12, 1971, at the Gardiner General Hospital to Mark E. and Pamela S. (Robinson) Mansir. He was educated in Maine schools. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1990. Doug was an avid athlete and he loved the outdoors. He went to trade school to become a truck driver by trade, and became a laborer later in life. If you knew Doug, you knew he had an infectious laugh and smile that made everyone feel special. Doug loved to cook, fish and had a fondness for rescuing dogs. He loved black labs. Douglas was a wonderful father to his beautiful daughter, Stephanie and was a kind grandfather to his grandson, William, and was a loving brother to Joseph H. with two beautiful, talented nieces, Morgan and Melanie. Douglas also leaves behind, his parents; many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. He remained friends with his ex-wife, Bonnie Dixon-Tribou, who he still cared for dearly. He always spoke of his family, and how much he loved us. He will be greatly missed. The family will be holding a graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery in Pittston for close family and friends, on Thursday July 16 at 11 a.m. with a gathering following the service at his parent’s home in South Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers people may donate in Douglas’s memory to the:Maine Lab Rescue. http://www.mainelabrescue.com/

Guest Book