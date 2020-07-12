NAPLES, Fla. – Kelliann Iaciofano passed away on June 1, 2020 in Naples, Fla. She was born Oct. 30, 1965, in Augusta, to parents Frank and Victoria McMillan and was educated in the Augusta schools.She received a bachelor’s degree at Cincinnati Ohio School of Nursing and became a registered nurse, who later retired from the Cincinnati Ohio Hospital. She loved the beach, travelling and reading. She was a mother and grandmother.She was predeceased by her grandparents; and uncles. She is survived by her son, Christopher Johnson; and grandson, John “Jack” Johnson of New York; parents, Frank and Victoria Mcmillan of Augusta; brother, Steve Boisvert of Augusta, sister, Debra Boisvert of Milford, Pa.; several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins. She will be loved and missed by all.Burial to be Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at Forest Grove Cemetery, Augusta.

