GREENE – Marion Ethel Winn passed away peacefully on Thursday July 9, 2020 surrounded by many of her beloved family members and friends. She was 87 years old.Marion was born in Hallowell on May 10, 1933. The daughter of Alfred Emmons and Beatrice Burgess, she attended Gardiner and Augusta area schools. On July 31, 1958 Marion wed Walter R. Winn in South China. They were married for 25 years until Walter’s passing on July 7, 1984. Marion was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Walter; and one son, Paul Winn. She was a longtime employee of the C.F. Hathaway Company in Waterville where she worked in the finishing department. Marion also worked for many years at Michaud’s Boarding Home in Winslow and retired at the age of 74 from Woodmaster of Maine. Her life before and after retirement included many trips to several regional beaches as well as a stint living in Hawaii and California. She was an active member in the Seniors Group that is affiliated with the Baptist Church Of Greene where she was a regular attendee. She enjoyed attending her many grandchildren’s sporting events as well as going on adventures with her “man friend” Mr. George Smiley of Greene. Marion also enjoyed knitting and crochet, donating many blankets, hats, socks and mittens to the less fortunate. Marion is survived by her son, Ray and wife Belinda Winn of Gardiner, her daughters, May and husband Mike Castaneda of Las Cruces, N.M., Rebecca Labrie and husband Will of Lincoln, and Tina Winn of Jay. Also surviving Marion are her many grandchildren, Todd Bouchard, Jennifer Winn, Jeremy Winn, Caleb Winn, Jason Winn, Chad Winn, Victoria Herring, Monica Castaneda, Bianca Cooper, Eric Paquette, Sierra Nieder, Kasey Clark, Briana Oliver, Emily Oliver and Mathew Oliver; as well as several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and extended family. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop, on Wednesday July 15. Graveside services will be led by Pastor Joshua Burden at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, next to her late husband Walter. Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

