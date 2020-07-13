Colorfully painted steps in downtown Augusta could lead to the creation of a city arts commission to answer the potentially sticky question of what is appropriate public art.

No one, according to City Manager William Bridgeo, has expressed concern about the appropriateness of the rainbow-colored steps Augusta Downtown Alliance volunteers recently painted on a stairway between Commercial to Oak streets.

That and another apparently non-controversial proposal to paint another downtown stairway, however, did prompt city officials to ask about the process for considering public art projects on city property.

Since there is nothing in place, other Bridgeo and city staff reviewing such requests before granting or denying permision, Mayor David Rollins said the city needs a public art commission. That group would review requests for art in public places to determine their appropriateness.

“If there is not a process, I think there should be a process,” Rollins said while discussing the issue and the Augusta Downtown Alliance’s efforts to bring more art to the downtown. “We certainly like the color and excitement and all the stuff (the Downtown Alliance) is generating, but art is a broad category. And people change. Boards change. Directors change. I think there should be some kind of review process.”

He said the downtown step-painting project, which also included a an inspirational Stephen King quote — “Remember hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things. And no good thing ever dies” — was done with the permission of city staff. Rollins noted a large mural painted on a downtown Commercial Street building, also an Augusta Downtown Alliance project, is on private property and thus was not subject to any review by city officials.

Bridgeo said neither he nor any other city staff want to be put in the position of judging a piece of art and whether it is appropriate for public display on city property.

“No member of the city staff, from the city manager to department heads to the parks and recreation director or anybody else, wants to be responsible for making decisions about the appropriateness of a proposed piece of art,” Bridgeo said. “And thus, the need for an arts committee or commission, to weigh in on those things.

“With the stairs, the initial proposal was really just a rainbow color for the stairs to brighten it up, and it seems so innocuous,” he added. “But as it advances, if it becomes a little more artistic, then I anticipate all members of the staff would welcome the ability to refer it somewhere for a yea or nay.”

Bridgeo said he would research the issue and come back to councilors with information on forming an arts commission in about a month. Meanwhile he said he felt comfortable, unless councilors objected, to giving the go ahead to a new proposal, from Central Church, to paint another set of downtown steps. He said any larger proposals for public art that come to the city before an arts commission is created would be brought to city councilors for review.

Michael Hall, executive director of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, said members of Central Church in Augusta approached the organization about a community service project. They proposed to paint a set of steps from the waterfront off Front Street, by the Olde Federal Building, to Water Street, in teal colors with mountains and a quote of “Let our hope rise above the mountains in our lives.”

“I asked them for nothing political, nothing religious, just a secular quote, and that’s what they came up with and submitted to us,” Hall said of the church’s proposal. “I think it would make an impact on Front Street, in terms of looks. They’ve told me they intend to maintain it, update it as needed and they’re covering the cost of all the supplies.”

At-Large Councilor Darek Grant said the city’s recently-revised comprehensive plan encourages the development of an arts district in the city and that the city should continue to encourage the installation of art downtown.

