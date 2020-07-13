JAY — Selectpersons voted 4-1 on Monday to move the Police Department’s ATV and trailer to the Recreation Committee and to use up to $3,000 from the recreation reserve to buy a larger trailer.

The new trailer would be used to haul a new side-by-side all terrain vehicle the Fire Rescue Department is buying with a $20,000 grant. The utility vehicle will be used for crashes in the woods and on trails, rescues and woods fires.

The $3,000 would be used to reimburse the Police Department, which planned to sell the ATV and trailer and to use the proceeds to buy a larger trailer. Several departments have used the all-terrain vehicle in the past.

The volunteers who maintain the town’s trails have used the ATV in the past to haul chips, brush and other items and found it helpful in their work on the trail system, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

The ATV and trailer will be housed in a town space.

Board of Selectpersons Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo, Tom Goding and Gary McGrane voted in favor and Selectperson Judy Diaz opposed it.

In other business, selectpersons voted to use up to $10,000 from a joint reserve account for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant to continue to explore options for further collaboration of Jay and Livermore Falls sewer departments workforce. Each town has a separate department and employees.

The money would be used to work with an attorney on language to possibly amend the interlocal agreement the towns have on behalf of the Livermore Falls plant. Livermore Falls owns the plant and Jay and Livermore Falls split the cost of operation and maintenance based on the amount of sewage treated at the plant. This year, Jay is paying 58.2% and Livermore Falls is paying 41.8%.

All of Jay’s sewage that had gone to the North Jay Wastewater Treatment Facility will be going to the Livermore Falls plant, once Jay’s sewer conversion project is online. It is expected to be ready by the end of July.

A sewer committee made up of LaFreniere, DeMillo, Bergeron and Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt for Jay, has been working with Livermore Falls counterparts, Selectmen Rod Heikkinen and Heather Bronish, Town Manager Stephen Gould and Sewer Superintendent Greg Given.

Attorney James Katsiaficas represented both towns jointly when the interlocal agreement was originally developed. He will work again with the two boards. He has estimated the cost of the legal work at between $5,000 and $10,000.

Among the options to look at is whether it is worthwhile to combine the two sewer departments and how would it work. Before the agreement goes before voters, which is expected in November, the agreement would be discussed with the unions representing each workforce.

Livermore Falls selectmen approved the use of the money from the joint reserve account July 7.

