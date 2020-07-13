The Maine Warden Service is leading the search for a missing 62-year-old Freeport woman who left a note Monday morning saying she was going for a walk.

Sarah Dowling lives on the Desert Road in Freeport, which is where game wardens and local police focused their search Monday afternoon and evening.

Dowling left a note at her home sometime between 8 and 11 a.m. saying she was going for walk, but has not been seen since then. Dowling is diabetic and could become disoriented if she is unable to take her medicine, Mark Latti, spokesman for the IFW, said in a news release.

Dowling is known to take frequent walks on the roads near her home, Latti said. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray hair. She is likely to be wearing jeans, gray/blue sneakers and glasses.

Wardens and members of the Brunswick and Freeport police departments, along with dozens of volunteers and family members have been searching the Desert Road neighborhood since 4 p.m. Police have deployed K9 units and drones.

Anyone with information should contact the Maine State Police Dispatch Center in Augusta at 624-7076 or the Freeport Police Department at 865-4800.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: