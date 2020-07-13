Female Athlete of the Year: Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills Kelly, a senior, earned National Player of the Year honors in girls' soccer after leading the Windjammers to a fourth consecutive Class A state title.

Male Athlete of the Year: Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle The Scots' senior was a finalist for both football's Fitzpatrick Trophy and the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

Girls’ Team of the Year: Oxford Hills basketball A crushing playoff loss in 2018 propelled the Vikings to back-to-back Class AA state titles the past two seasons.

Boys’ Team of the Year: Lewiston hockey A year after a stinging playoff defeat to rival St. Dominic, the Blue Devils went 21-0 on their way to capturing the Class A state title.

Girls’ team Coach of the Year: Mary Beth Bourgoin, Winslow Bourgoin has a simple coaching philosophy: 'They are the daughters of somebody who loves them very much. ... I try to make sure I think of that when I coach them.'

Boys’ team Coach of the Year: Dave Halligan, Falmouth The veteran soccer and basketball coach surpassed the 1,000-win mark for his career and led the Yachtsmen to the Class A soccer state title.

Girls’ Game of the Year: Hockey state final A high-scoring affair was anticipated in the championship game, but undefeated Lewiston needed an overtime goal to edge underdog Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, 1-0.