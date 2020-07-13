River Arts will launch the debut show of its new gallery on Wednesday, July 15, at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. This premier “Members’ Show” presents original works by 157 artists who have contributed artwork from towns all over the state of Maine, according to a news release from the new gallery.

A record-breaking number of member artists are participating in this inaugural show in the new gallery. The salon style exhibition fills the pristine walls of three rooms in the recently refurbished and elegant space. The wide-ranging display includes everything from Maine landscapes to abstraction in all mediums.

It is a joyful banquet with variety for all. “Members’ Show” runs through Aug. 15.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities in the arts for the community, River Arts offers classes, studio spaces, art exhibitions and a chance to volunteer in an inspiring atmosphere.

River Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the website riverartsme.org or call 207-563-6868.

