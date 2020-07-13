Gorham police are looking for a driver who crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene late Sunday night. A section of Route 25 is closed while a utility pole is replaced.

A vehicle crashed into a Central Maine Power utility pole around 11 p.m. Sunday at 182 Ossipee Trail, also known as Route 25. The downed pole and wires blocked the road.

That section of Route 25 is closed from Clay Road to Wood Road. It was expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

The driver left left the scene but police have recovered pieces of the vehicle, which may be a full-sized Toyota Tundra. The vehicle should have significant front end damage, according to police.

