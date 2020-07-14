BATH — Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Willey of Bath after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his vehicle and drove away Monday night.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Middle and Russell streets. The 33-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with severe injuries to his head and leg. He is expected to undergo surgery today, according to a press release. Police are not releasing the bicyclist’s name but say he lives in Bowdoin.

Witnesses told police the man was riding a motorized bicycle east on Russell Street when he was struck in the Middle Street intersection by a car headed north on Middle Street. The bicyclist had the right of way, according to police. They don’t believe the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

Police were searching for the car, which had fled the crash scene, when Willey’s relatives came to the scene to speak with officers. Willey had returned home and told the relatives about the crash.

Willey was arrested and charged with failure to stop for an accident involving personal injury, an aggravated Class C felony due to the serious injuries to the bicyclist. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

He also was charged with causing serious bodily injury or death while operating with a revoked license, also a Class C felony, and operating while license is suspended or revoked, a Class E misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Sept. 8.

The crash remains under investigation.

