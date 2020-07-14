In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services will continue to serve the public by phone appointment, the use of video appointments and a video intercom system with secure drop boxes for customers that wish to deliver documents in person, according to a news release from the Augusta-based bureau.

The bureau has six field offices across the state in Caribou, Machias, Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Springvale, an office at the VA Maine Healthcare System at Togus, and a central office in Augusta located at Camp Keyes. All offices are staffed and open to assist veterans by phone appointment, or Skype appointment.

Any veteran who wishes to speak with a veteran service officer at this time should complete the following form maine.gov/veterans/docs/MBVS-Request-Form-Online-Fillable.pdf and return it back to MBVS. Forms can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the office on the back of the form. Forms can be found on the homepage of the bureau’s website, maine.gov/veterans.

“The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services has continued to provide needed services to Maine veterans over the past few months,” said David Richmond, director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. “We understand the importance and significance of veterans meeting with our veteran service officers to discuss their individual circumstances; however, we must also take into consideration the health and well-being of those veterans we represent. Our bureau offices are staffed during normal hours but we will continue to make every effort to meet the needs of our veterans through the use of remote communication options and secure drop boxes. At the same time, the urgent services that we provide such as helping homeless veterans and conducting burials at the veterans’ cemeteries will continue as they have, taking all possible and necessary precautions.”

MBVS employees can provide immediate assistance with: homelessness, cemetery services and burials, financial hardship, and VA claim services. All routine/non-emergent requests can be made via email or regular mail. Routine requests include: Veteran Recognition requests, State Park and Museum Pass requests, Hunting/Fishing Licenses, and DD214 requests. The answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the bureau’s website, maine.gov/veterans, and all of the above requests can be processed by filling out a request form online (website homepage). All documents will then be mailed to you.

For more information on the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services or to make an appointment with a veteran service officer, visit the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services website at maine.gov/veterans or call 207-430-6035.

