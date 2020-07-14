WINDSOR – Deborah L. Chase, 56, of Windsor passed away Monday June 29, 2020 following a tragic accident. She was born in Boston on Sept. 10, 1963.Debbie graduated from Cony High School in 1981. She was employed at Depositors Trust Co., Key Services, Kennebec Savings Bank, Woodlands Assisted Living, and other jobs. Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed being outside going for walks and taking care of her gardens. If it involved the water, you could always find her swimming, fishing, or collecting seashells on the beaches with a smile on her face. Debbie had many hobbies and was always busy making her crafts. She had a beautiful soul with kind heart that left a lasting impression with everyone that she met. It brought Debbie happiness to help others that were in need. She was loved and cared about by many people and will truly be missed by all that knew her. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Billy Tuggle; and brother, David Tuggle. She is survived by her husband, David Chase of 38 years; sons, Daniel and Daryl Chase, all of Windsor; sister, Lori Tuggle of Windsor, brother, Brian Tuggle of Boca Raton, Fla.; one grandson, Coleman Chase of China; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a graveside service for family only at Resthaven Cemetery in Windsor at a later date.

