BINGHAM – It is with sadness we announce that “Jackie” passed on July 8, 2020 with a Broken Heart. She was at Redington Fairview General Hospital. She was 92 years young and the youngest of ten children. Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, parents, and all her siblings.While working as a waitress at the Jackman Restaurant, she met the love of her life and they married on June 10, 1951.They moved to Bingham and opened a bakery as she loved to cook. They remained at the bakery until it burned. Together they owned a logging truck and then it was sold to the gentleman that drove it for them. Photography was a passion of hers. She did this for many years and also developed her own pictures.During her younger years, she enjoyed going to camp at Parlin Pond every weekend and enjoyed life with friends. In the later years, she did not like going to camp due to medical reasons. She enjoyed her home and baking for people and family during the holidays. She loved decorating her home, sewing, knitting and working on small projects.She is survived by several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whipple Cemetery in Jackman on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at noon. There will be a luncheon at the American Legion following.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a donation in Jackie’s memory to:MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice10 Water St. Suite 307 Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous