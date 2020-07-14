BELGRADE – Ken was born on May 28,1952 in Brooklyn, N.Y. along with his twin brother Gary. He died at home with his wife at his side on Wednesday evening July 8, 2020 after a short illness.Ken was a man of many natural talents and varied interests. He played guitar, organ, and other instruments at our church in Maine, Belgrade Bible as well as in our church in Florida, Riverside Baptist. He loved to praise God with his music.Ken worked in retail sales for most of his career including Jersey Camera, Ritz Camera, Service Merchandise, USCelluar before opening his own cellphone stores in 2000. His last job was at T-Mobile.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy; his daughter, Beth Kristen and his two stepsons, Michael McAllister, wife Amber, their children Charli Grace and Bodhi Michael, and Kenn McAllister, his wife Jennifer and their daughter Hollie Rose. He also leaves behind his dear father, Stan Gomberg, stepmother Terry; his sister Sharron Reed and brother David Gomberg and their families. He was predeceased by his twin brother Gary in 2006; and his wonderful mother Elaine Gomberg in 1998. A memorial service, celebration of his life is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. for immediate family only but will be able to be viewed live on Facebook under Belgrade Bible Church or Penny Pauliks name.

