PORTLAND – Mark Audette, 65, of Portland passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020 at Maine Medical following complications from routine surgery.Mark was born Oct. 1954 in La Mirada, Calif. to Paul F. Audette of Winthrop and Bertha Stinson Audette of Manchester. Mark was one of seven siblings in the Audette household. Mark was a life- long bachelor after a brief first marriage. Mark remained friends with his childhood friends Jim and Janice Greenough who were also born on the same day as Mark. After graduating from La Mirada High School. Mark enlisted in the U.S. Army serving most of his time in Germany 1976-80. Mark spent some time working in Las Vegas and Sacramento before moving to Maine in 1986. Mark would then go on to work in Textile Mills in North Monmouth and Guilford before settling in Portland. Mark was a major fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also loved going to the Portland Seadogs. Mark was a very talented doodle artist and avid “armchair politician”. He loved to read history books and journal subscriptions of world events. Mark had a passion for photographing beautiful sunsets and extreme weather events. Mark is survived by his brothers Doug Audette and his wife Dora of Sacramento, Calif., Paul Audette and his wife Carol of Winthrop, Mike Audette and his wife Holly of Elizabeth City, N.C., Rick Audette of Winthrop, Roger Audette and his wife Donna of Readfield and one sister Paula Audette of Winthrop. Mark had a special place in his heart for all of his nieces and nephews affectionately known as “Uncle Markie”. A graveside service will be held at Glenside Cemetery in Winthrop on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 2:30. Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton, Hewins and Robert Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC masks and social distancing will be required. Memories may be shared and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

