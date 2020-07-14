AUGUSTA – Maurice P. (Moe) Blais, Jr., 81, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a short illness. He was born in Augusta on Oct., 29, 1938 a son of the late Maurice P. and Marie Irene (Mayo) Blais.Mr. Blais attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.He joined the US Marine Corps in 1955, serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Cobbossee Eagles Club.Mr. Blais had been employed as a painter for years with his son-law Shawn, Richard Bouchard and Larochelle’s Painters. He also worked for Bates Mfg., Edwards Division for several years.He loved to dance, listen to country music, play pool and work in his garden.Mr. Blais was predeceased by his first wife Ann (Pelton) Blais, his second wife Rachel (Vigue) Blais; a daughter Ann Marie Greenleaf, a step daughter Mary Ann Chapman; and sisters Cecile Pierce and Louise Cram.He is survived by his wife, Helen (Tuttle) Taylor Blais of Chelsea; two sons Maurice P. Blais, III and his wife Angie and Mark Blais and his wife Carol all of Augusta, three daughters Diana Varnum and her husband Bill of Vassalboro, Kathy Paquette and her husband Paul of Augusta, Lori Edwards and her husband Shawn of Augusta and step-children Debbie Stickney and her husband Gordon of Chelsea and David Taylor of Chelsea; a sister Rita Lloyd and her husband James of Waterville; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dear neighbor and friend Eric Green.Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing, wearing of masks and restriction of 50 people or fewer, relatives and friends may visit on Friday, July 17, from 10-11 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Following cremation, burial and committal prayers will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Western Ave., Manchester.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Moe did not care for flowers, so the family requests that donations in Moe’s memory be made to the charity of your choice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous