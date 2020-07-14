WATERVILLE – Raymond Roderick Joseph Bourgoin, 82, passed away July 8, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta from a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born August 3, 1938 in Van Buren, the son of Edmond and Albertine (Berube) Bourgoin.He attended the schools of Waterville. On August 25, 1972, he married Carlene Downer at Sacred Heart Church in Waterville. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this year.Ray’s first job was setting pins by hand at Metro and Streamline Bowling Lanes in Waterville. He worked 25 years at Fort Halifax Packing in Winslow, and worked as Custodian and bus driver for the Waterville School District. Raymond retired from Sappi Hinckley in 2000 from his position as a maintenance worker.He was a member of Corpus Chirsti Parish and enjoyed bowling, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, horse racing, and playing cribbage. He and Carlene travelled with family and friends to Aruba, Las Vegas and Florida, where they all knew Ray would want to be “first in line”.Raymond was always so proud of his family and loved them very much. He is survived by his loving wife, Carlene (Downer) Bourgoin of Waterville; son, Dale Bourgoin and wife Dianne of Oakland; two granddaughters, Hannah and Grace Bourgoin; one sister, Patsy and husband Eddie Gurney of Winslowm, four brothers, Eugene of Clinton, Ronald and wife Rachel of Winslow, Joe and wife Carol of Waterville, and Donald and wife Libby of Clinton, his brother-in-law, Francis Poulin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ed and wife Sandra, and David, sisters, Dee and husband Burt Gould, Jackie and husband James Tardiff, and Charlene Poulin, and sister-in-law Nancy.Ray’s family would like to thank the many Doctors and Nurses at Maine General in Augusta for wonderful care they gave Ray in his final days. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Raymond’s memory may do so to:Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131

