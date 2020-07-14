July 14, 2013: Bill Warner, 44, of Wimauma, Florida, dies following a crash at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone while trying to set another motorcycle land-speed world record. His goal? To hit the 300-mph mark in less than a mile.

His bike is clocked at 285 mph before the accident occurs during the Maine Event organized by the Loring Timing Association.

Warner had set a world record in 2011, also at Loring, reaching 311 mph in over 1.5 miles. The Loring Timing Association uses Loring because its runway is 14,200 feet long – almost 2.7 miles.

Warner is conscious and talking after the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on July 14, but dies about an hour and a half later at Cary Memorial Hospital in Caribou.

Related Read more moments in Maine history and stories about the bicentennial

Presented by:

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: