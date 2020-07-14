July 14, 2013: Bill Warner, 44, of Wimauma, Florida, dies following a crash at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone while trying to set another motorcycle land-speed world record. His goal? To hit the 300-mph mark in less than a mile.

His bike is clocked at 285 mph before the accident occurs during the Maine Event organized by the Loring Timing Association.

Warner had set a world record in 2011, also at Loring, reaching 311 mph in over 1.5 miles. The Loring Timing Association uses Loring because its runway is 14,200 feet long – almost 2.7 miles.

Warner is conscious and talking after the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on July 14, but dies about an hour and a half later at Cary Memorial Hospital in Caribou.

Related

Read more moments in Maine history and stories about the bicentennial

Presented by:

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
This Day in Maine History

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles