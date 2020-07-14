Two vehicles collided Tuesday on Route 1 in Brunswick. Courtesy photo via Brunswick Police

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Route 1 southbound near the Bath Iron Works Harding Plant in east Brunswick on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the crash at about 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles in the median, with one atop the other.

Police say their investigation found that a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Dale Goding, 57, of Boothbay was attempting to pass a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by David Theis, 71, of Harpswell. Goding’s vehicle drifted to the right, police said, striking Theis’ vehicle.

Both vehicles went into a skid and left the roadway before coming to a rest in the median.

Theis suffered a cut to his face and was transported to Mid Coast Hospital.

All occupants, including three passengers in Goding’s vehicle, were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Traffic was slowed to one lane for nearly 45 minutes as a result of the crash.

