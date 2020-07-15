Alison Brown will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

In the instrumental food chain, the five-string banjo is one of the more dominant beasts: loud, brash and very hard to tame. In 1945, Earl Scruggs made the biggest leap in harnessing its raw power, bringing a revolutionary precision of touch and depth of tone.

Thousands of three-finger style banjo players have since made their marks, but none has cut such a path or moved so far along it as has Alison Brown. She’s acclaimed as one of today’s finest progressive banjo players, but you rarely find her in a conventional bluegrass setting. Instead, she’s known for leading an ensemble that successfully marries a broad array of roots-influenced music: folk, jazz, Celtic and Latin.

Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 online and day of show.

For more information, call 207-633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: