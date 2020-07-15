The Amtrak train that provides service from Maine to Boston will soon add more round trips as part of its service restoration.
The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said Tuesday the Downeaster would begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston every day starting July 20. The move is part of the service’s restoration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted train travel in New England and around the country.
Amtrak said trains will be sanitized and disinfected every day with enhanced cleaning between trips. Face coverings will be required, and the number of passengers will be limited to no more than 50% of available seating capacity.
The Downeaster suspended service on April 13. Phase one of reopening began in mid-June with the operation of one round-trip train on weekdays only. The service made five round trips from Brunswick to Boston before the pandemic.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Legislators support repealing law that keeps police surveillance techniques secret
-
Nation & World
Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens
-
Nation & World
Virus cases still rising in some states amid new restrictions worldwide
-
Local & State
All inmates at Cumberland County Jail now have tested negative, sheriff says
-
Sports
Auto racing notebook: Jeff Taylor back on top at Oxford Plains Speedway
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.