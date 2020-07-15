Maine reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

Seventeen additional people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing active cases down from 390 on Tuesday to 385 on Wednesday.

The 12 cases follows 8 new cases on Tuesday, which was one of only four days since the early days of the pandemic with single-digit case increases. In late May, Maine was averaging about 50 cases per day.

Maine and New Hampshire are the only two states in the nation where case counts – on a 14-day average – are decreasing, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Much of the South and West have seen cases soar exponentially, especially in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California.

The continued low case numbers come at a time when Maine is further expanding testing capacity. On Tuesday, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that it was starting up 18 new mobile “swab and send” testing sites this month throughout the state, where people without a doctor’s note can get results within 24 to 48 hours.

Gov. Janet Mills, in a tweet on Tuesday, urged Mainers to “stay vigilant.”

“This deadly virus is still here, it is lurking in our communities, and when it takes hold, it can spread dangerously fast. The best thing Maine people can do for our health and for our economy is to stay vigilant. The worst thing we could do is let our guard down now,” Mills tweeted.

Overall, there have been 3,578 cases of COVID-19 in Maine, and 114 deaths.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: