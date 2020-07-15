VASSALBORO – Arthur “Butch” Kulpa, 66, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 9, 2020 with his wife by his side, after a brief illness. His life was one unselfishly devoted to his family, friends and community.Butch was born in Paterson, N.J., a son of Stefan and Ernestine (Contini) Kulpa, graduated from Indian Hills High School in Oakland, N.J., and from Southern New Hampshire University. Butch worked for Bausch and Lomb Optical, LaVerdiere Optical, Drs. Moody, Houghton and O’Dell, before starting his own business, Eye to Eye Opticians. He also worked for Peter Nesin Opticians and Stratford Safety. He was a member of the Vassalboro Masonic Lodge, Kora Temple Shrine, Kora Karts, Kora Kampers, Valley of Augusta, Valley of Portland, Vassalboro Lion’s Club and Kappa Delta Phi Fraternity. Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Marcia Hayes Kulpa of Vassalboro, his sister, Linda Kwiatkowski, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Stephen Kulpa.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory toShriner’s Hospital,2900 N. Rocky Point Drive,Tampa, FL 33607orPost-Polio HealthInternational,50 Crestwood Executive Center #440,St. Louis, MO 63126.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous