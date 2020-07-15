PITTSTON – Joan Gloria Lavoie, 83, of Pittston, went to be with her Lord in the arms of her husband at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born in a farmhouse in Pittston, and delivered by her aunt and grandmother, the daughter of George D. and Julia C. (McLaughlin) Rundstrom. Joan graduated from Gardiner High School and worked as a telephone operator before becoming a full time mother and homemaker. She raised seven children and was a great, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Joan was all about family, she loved family outings, Saturday night bean suppers, and Sunday family dinners. She enjoyed cooking, working in the vegetable and flower gardens around the house. Joan was an outstanding canner and gardener; she would win blue ribbons at the local fairs with her canned goods and fresh vegetables. She also loved to go deer hunting with her family and probably has walked throughout most of the woods in Pittston doing so. After her husband retired, they would travel all over Maine attending weekly bean suppers, where they met a large group of friends and would call each other and discuss the next week’s bean supper to attend. She was predeceased by her parents; and oldest son, David Lavoie. Joan is survived by her husband, E. Dennis Lavoie; four daughters, Cindy, Laurie, Mitzi, and Jasmine; two sons, Michael Lavoie and Partner Mandy, Tod Lavoie and wife Michele; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a fun, loving lady and will be missed dearly. A private family graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery, in Pittston. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

