Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision on Waterville Road on Monday evening, police said.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said that at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday evening, Officers Jacob Boudreau and Joshua York responded to a crash on Waterville Road.

The operator of the primary vehicle, Brooklyn Natasha Cole, 31, of Skowhegan, was transporting two minors, aged 15 and 10, when she collided with another vehicle, police say.

Bucknam said the children were not injured, but Cole was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital to receive medical attention. Upon her release, she was arrested and charged with operating as an habitual offender.

The operator of the vehicle Cole collided with was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bucknam said. There were no details available on the third vehicle.

