Merrymeeting Arts Center in Bowdoinham will offer Pottery Studio classes during July. The center’s Melissa Bardsley will be on hand to assist with what was formerly its “Open Pottery” format. Registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who prefer can email their registration to [email protected], according to a news release from the arts center.

Fee for the class is $5 per person and is limited to four participants. This class, and all Merrymeeting Art Studio classes, are on a pay-as-you-are-able structure in accordance with the center’s Bryce Muir Heron Fund. The center will not turn anyone away who cannot pay the $5 class fee.

If weather permits, classes will be held outside. Families or pre-existing small groups can share a table. However, if a family or group of four signs up first, the class will be considered full and no other participants will be accepted for that session.

To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, attendees must adhere to the following guidelines, as recommended by the Maine CDC (and are subject to change):

HEALTH SAFETY RULES

To make this class safe for everyone, we ask you adhere to our guidelines for the Pottery Studio time:

1. Wash your hands upon arrival.

2. Wear a mask.

3. Stay 6 feet apart from other class attendees.

4. Do not come if you have a fever, or feel sick in any way. Do not come if you are sneezing or coughing or have physical symptoms of allergies. Do not come if you should be self-quarantining.

5. No drop-in students will be allowed.

For more information and to select a date, visit merrymeetingartscenter.org.

