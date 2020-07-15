The Public Theatre is offering pay-what-you-can virtual theater classes for children ages 9-12 and 13-17. The theatre’s newest program, Virtual PLAYground, puts fun in learning the fundamentals of theater. Taught on Zoom by a staff of theatre professionals, the program provides a fun and challenging experience along with a nurturing environment to help children feel comfortable and confident while expressing themselves through acting, improvisation, writing, singing/voice and dance/movement, according to a news release from the Lewiston-based theater.

The following workshops are scheduled:

• Session 1: Tuesday, July 21, — Ignite your Imagination, a class for children ages 9-12, will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Class for children ages 13-17 will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

Anything is possible in this class that breaks the rules about what you think you can think. Does teaching your dog to fly seem like a bad idea? Not in this class. Using theatre games, voice, movement and writing exercises, we expand what we think is possible and explore new ways to express ourselves. Since we have the power to imagine anything, let’s create more things that make us giggle.

• Session 2: Tuesday, July 28, — A Musical Theatre (dance) Intensive, a class for children ages 9-12, will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Class for children ages 13-17 will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

Dance to your favorite musicals from the comfort of your own home. In this high energy and entertaining workshop, students learn choreography set to the cast albums of popular musicals while exploring style, character, and storytelling. No previous dance experience is required.

• Session 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Creating Cool Characters, a class for children ages 9-12 will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Class for children ages 13-17 will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

If you were a character in a play, what’s the most important thing you’d want an audience to know about you? Using theatre games and creative writing, we’ll explore the things in our lives that make us interesting characters. By the end of class, you’ll create and perform a short monologue to share your amazing self with the world.

Workshops can be taken individually or as a series. All students will need access to the internet, with audio and video capabilities. All classes have a limited enrollment.

To sign up, visit thepublictheatre.org.

For more information email [email protected] or call 207-782-2211.

