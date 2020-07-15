Voters on Tuesday passed the Regional School Unit 9 board’s proposed $38.2 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal school year.

The referendum was presented to voters in the 10 towns in two questions. Question 1 on the $38.2 million budget for kindergarten through 12th grade passed 2,625 to 1,852. Question 2 to appropriate $465,972 for adult education passed 2,781 to 1,663.

Results of Questions 1 and 2, respectively, were:

Farmington: 1,239 yes, 484 no; 1,304 yes, 429 no

Industry: 128 yes, 103 no; 140 yes, 89 no

Starks: 90 yes, 59 no; 80 yes, 67 no

Temple: 101 yes, 75 no; 114 yes, 61 no

Wilton: 483 yes, 317 no; 501 yes, 381 no

Chesterville: 117 yes, 192 no; 138 yes, 164 no

New Vineyard: 84 yes, 112 no; 87 yes, 106 no

New Sharon: 187 yes, 236 no; 200 yes, 218 no

Vienna: 115 yes, 178 no; 122 yes, 70 no

Weld: 81 yes, 96 no; 95 yes, 78 no

The budget is a 2.8% increase from 2019-20 but reduces the average local tax impact by 1.93%, primarily due to more state aid.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: