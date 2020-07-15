The University of Southern Maine has canceled athletics for the fall 2020 season in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

USM Athletic Director Al Bean made the announcement Wednesday morning via a press release.

“During this time, we considered myriad scenarios in hopes that a path forward could be possible; however, the risks associated with long-distance travel on buses and vans to Little East Conference destinations, as well as the complexities tied to competition itself presented too much,” Bean said.

“Ultimately, we do not believe we can adhere to health and safety guidance for our student-athletes and coaching staff in these conditions. As difficult as it is to forgo the camaraderie and competition that our student-athletes have eagerly anticipated this fall, we need to do the right thing and step back for now.”

The release noted that the decision was made following careful consideration of health and safety risks to student-athletes and staff, including months of work and consultation with University’s Fall Planning Task Force, Student Health Services, the Huskies’ Medical Team, the Athletics Action Team, University Council, UMaine System administrators, and the leadership and members of the Little East Conference and the New England Hockey Conference.

The decision has the full support of USM President Glenn Cummings and the University’s senior leadership team.

“This is a heartbreaking decision,” Cummings said in the press release. “Our student athletes make extraordinary contributions to the entire USM community. We look forward to working with our student-athletes to support their growth and optimize their NCAA eligibility.”

USM’s decision follows similar decisions made by individual schools, including Bowdoin and Bates colleges, and entire conferences such as the Ivy League and Patriot League.

In its press release, USM noted it is likely that other colleges and conferences will cancel fall athletics at the intercollegiate level, making it even more difficult to produce schedules with “opponents in close proximity.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: