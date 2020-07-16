Brentano Quartet, from left, are Mark Steinberg/violin, Serena Canin/violin, Nina Lee/cello, and Misha Amory/ viola. Photo by Jürgen Frank

 

Rebroadcast: Brentano String Quartet has been scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 20, online from Brunswick.

The quartet includes Mark Steinberg, Serena Canin on violin, Misha Amory on viola, and Nina Lee on cello.

This concert is a rebroadcast from Monday, July 16, 2018 at Studzinski Recital Hall. It will be available to view on demand for 48 hours after this live rebroadcast.

For more information, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

