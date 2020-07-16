Rebroadcast: Brentano String Quartet has been scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 20, online from Brunswick.
The quartet includes Mark Steinberg, Serena Canin on violin, Misha Amory on viola, and Nina Lee on cello.
This concert is a rebroadcast from Monday, July 16, 2018 at Studzinski Recital Hall. It will be available to view on demand for 48 hours after this live rebroadcast.
For more information, visit bowdoinfestival.org.
