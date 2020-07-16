CANTON – Charles G. Hunnewell, 80, a resident of Farmer Street, passed away early Monday morning, July 13, 2020.

Charles was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Embden, the son of the late Guy E. Sr. and Alice B. (Atwood) Hunnewell. Charles attended schools in Maine, graduating from Anson Academy in North Anson. He continued his education at the University of Maine, Orono, where he achieved his B.S. in Agricultural Engineering, in 1961.

After college, he entered the U.S. Army, serving with the Army Signal Corps in Missile Maintenance as they secured the New York City Harbor. Following his honorable discharge in 1964, he returned to the University of Maine, where he received his M.S. in Agricultural Business and Economics in 1967. In college, Charles was an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

After graduation, he moved to New Jersey where he met his future wife, Lila Green. They married on April 6, 1968, in the Community Church in New York City.

In the span of Charles’ career, he worked in agricultural engineering, market research, sales administration, and EDI for companies such as Keyes Fibre, Cunningham and Walsh, Forster Manufacturing, and Warner Lambert Co. He was also proud of starting and operating, with his wife Lila, their own business, Hunnewell Forest Products, producing Maine northern white cedar pet litter, a creative use of byproducts from fence-post mills.

Charles had a great love for singing and sang in choruses throughout his life, including the Normandy Chorale (Morristown, N.J.) and the Goldenaires (Canton, N.Y.). Charles remained active in the University of Maine Alumni Association, especially the New Jersey Chapter. He was a longtime Unitarian Universalist (New York City; Morristown, N.J.; Waterville; and Canton, N.Y.). An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed sailing, cross country skiing, and hiking and was a member of the Laurentian Chapter of Adirondack Mountain Club.

Charles is survived by his wife, Lila; his daughters and their husbands, Wendy L.H. and James A. Leynse of New Jersey and Suzanne C. Hunnewell and Colin A. Smith of England; and his grandchildren, Emma, Benjamin, Adam, Ryan, and Alex.

A graveside service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 15 at 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Social distancing and masks are required.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign a virtual register book online at http://www.donaldsonseymour.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, in tribute to Charles G. Hunnewell: michaeljfox.org/donate.

