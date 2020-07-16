SKOWHEGAN – Chester R. Perkins, 59, passed away July 9, 2020, losing his battle with depression. His wife, Ruth, daughter, Ann-Marie, son-in-law Jeremy, and cousin, Pete Weaver were by his side. He was born May 10, 1961 in Skowhegan, the son of Millard Sr. and Florence (Gray) Perkins. He went to high school in Skowhegan, graduating in 1980.

Chet spent 32 years working at Sappi Fine Paper as a paper maker till June 2020 when he retired. Before Sappi, Chet spent many years as a carpenter building houses. He spent many years coaching football in Madison. He also coached t-ball and baseball for his son, daughter, and granddaughter teams. He helped build the playground at the Skowhegan recreation center as well as camps at Pine Tree Camp. He volunteered his time at the Salvation Army, Giving Tree, as well as being a firefighter and many, many other places. Anyone who needed a helping hand he was always there.

Chet married the love of his life Ruth (Trial) on April. 25, 1981. They were happily married for 39 years. He spent his life raising his son, Lance and daughter, Ann-Marie. He always put his family first and thought the world of them. After raising his children, he spent the last few years traveling all over with his wife, Ruth and cousins, Pete and Arlene Weaver.

Chet loved spending time with his family. Any family function you could always find Chet there. He was always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time just hanging out with his life-long friends, Les and Annette Flannery. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Mercedes and grandson, Isaac, who he thought the world of. He was a huge, huge fan of the New England Patriots. He was a Chevy and Jeep man. He always made sure his truck was washed, waxed and his tire’s clean. Anyone who knew Chet knew you didn’t mess with his truck. His favorite saying was LISTEN, LISTEN, are you LISTENING?!

Chet is survived by his wife, Ruth (Trial) Perkins; his daughter, Ann-Marie (Perkins) Towle and her husband Jeremy; his granddaughter Mercedes Towle, grandson Isaac Towle; and his dog Buddy, all of Skowhegan; his brothers and sisters, Millard Jr. and Trudy Perkins, Jenny and Steve Prentiss, Tina Perkins, Carol Perkins, Peter and Cathy Perkins, all of Skowhegan, Peter and Lou Trial of Vassalboro, Danny Perkins and Thersea of Fairfield, Jeff and Angel Perkins of Norridgewock, Donna Brown of Florida, Aaron and Val Trial of Smithfield, Mary and Cliff Horton of Madison, Kristy Cloutier of Monroe, Wash.; and cousins, Pete and Arlene Weaver of Casco Bay who he considered his brother from another mother; his lifelong friends, Les and Annette Flannery of Skowhegan; and many, many more, many nieces, many nephews; many great-nieces and many great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Millard Sr. and Florence (Gray) Perkins, his mother and father-in-law, Peter and Shirley (Quinn) Trial; his son, Lance Perkins; his brothers, Bruce Perkins, Scott Perkins, Mark Trial, and Mike Brown, his sisters, Wanda Larracey, Kelly Trial and Ann-Marie Trial.

Special thank you to Ann-Marie and Jeremy Towle for all of their help. They have gone above and beyond during this difficult time. We would like to thank Pete Weaver for all his help and being right by our sides during this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and helped us during this time.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 4 p.m. at Chet and Ruth’s house, 908 Waterville Road Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may send donations to:

Ruth Perkins

908 Waterville Road

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous