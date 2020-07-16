STETSON and Waterville – David Richard Fowler Sr., 80, died July 13, 2020 in Waterville. He was born Aug. 31, 1939 in Brooksville, a son of Victor and Nina (Eaton) Fowler.

He graduated from Brooksville High School and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He retired from Nabisco and served as a police officer in the Town of Hampden. He was also a constable for the Town of Castine. David was a longtime Mason and member of Hancock Lodge # 4, AF and AM.

He is survived by two sons, Richard and wife Marie of Greene, David Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz.; two daughters, Trudy of Bangor and Terri of Glenburn; a sister, Carol of Florida; five grandchildren. He is also survived by his girlfriend of 33 years, Carol, and her children and grandchildren, Tara and Joe of Bangor, Cherri of Trumbull, Conn., Trent and wife Laurie of Kansas City, Mo., and their children, Austin, Meredyth and Bridget.

Private burial will be in Brooksville. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

