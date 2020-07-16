SIDNEY – Mark A. Gow, 60, of Sidney, passed away on July 3, 2020 with his family by his side after a long fight with cancer. Mark was born and raised in Augusta, a son of Jackie Gow/Gates (Folger) and adoptive father, Charles Gow Jr.

Mark graduated from Cony High School in 1978 and worked for most of his life as a sub-contractor doing construction work.

Mark was full of life, either teasing his sisters, riding his Air Force edition Harley Davidson Fat Boy, and living on the beaches in Florida.

Mark was survived by his mother, Jackie Gates; sisters, Doreen Gow and Ginger Desrosiers; daughters, Amy Case and Heidi Gow; granddaughter, Kayleen Crandall; nieces, Liana LaPlante and Carissa Cotterly, nephew, Joshua Desrosiers; and great-aunt, Arlene Fossett.

He was predeceased by his, father, Roderick Spiller, stepfather, Richard “Bud” Gates; uncle, Willard Boynton; and nephew, Isaiah Desrosiers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020 at 37 Bog Hill Rd., West Gardiner ME, 04345. Arrangements under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 82 Western Avenue, in Augusta.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous