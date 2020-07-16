VASSALBORO – Paul Stuart Rogers, Feb. 7, 1931 to July 13, 2020, was received into his Saviors arms after a long battle with various illness due to Agent Orange. He had been living at the Maine Veterans Home, Company B, in Augusta since February of 2019. His eldest son, Stephen, was with him when he passed.

Paul was a proud patriot and served his country in the United States Army for 25 years, 11 months, and 12 days and retired as a Master Sergeant. During his military career he travelled to many exotic places, Panama, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam to name a few.

Stateside, he travelled with his family to Massachusetts, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Jersey where he retired. Paul received many awards and citations throughout his military career, including a Bronze Star while in Vietnam.

After Paul retired, he moved back to Maine and began his second career working for the Messalonskee School District in the maintenance department, as well as driving school bus for many years. He served the school district for 20 years.

Paul was a devoted family man and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Hood, of Benton, in 1954. He and his wife raised three children: Stephen, Sandra, and Scott. As a military family, moves become no big thing and Paul and his family moved several times before settling down permanently in the Waterville/Winslow area.

Paul was active in the American Legion Post #5 and at one time served as the Post Commander and the Honor Guard. He was also highly active in the Second Baptist Church of Waterville, where he served as a trustee, deacon, and treasurer for many years. Paul loved to sing and used his vocal gift at weddings, funerals, community events and of course his church.

Paul is survived by his wife Beverly. They were married just shy of 66 years; his son, Stephen and wife Pat, daughter, Sandra and fiancé Bill Annis, and son Scott and wife Sherry; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; his brother, James; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip; mother and father, Robert and Alma; brothers, Charles, Bobby, Wilson, and David, sisters, Anita, Laura, Patricia, Margery, Lorraine, and Priscilla.

Visiting hours will be Friday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home in Waterville. Paul’s funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m., at the North Vassalboro Baptist Church, the Rev. Stephen P. Rogers presiding. There will be a small reception immediately after the service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Paul’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Organization.

