ALBION – Ruth Bradstreet, known to some as Ruthie, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1945, in Portland, to Ruth (Staples) and Richard Dodge.Ruth graduated from South Portland High School in 1963 and the University of Maine at Portland in 1967. That same year she met her husband of over 48 years, Ted Bradstreet. Ruth worked as a professional social worker for 40 years. She spent time as a clinical social worker and in private practice before going to work for the State of Maine in the Division of Licensing and Certification where she worked for 22 years before retiring. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her older brother; and her husband. She is survived by their children Rebecca Bradstreet and Jonathan Bradstreet and Jon’s wife Sherry; her sister-in-law Myra Rosenbaum, her brother-in-law Robert Bradstreet; and some nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is once again safe to gather together. Cremation was performed by Direct Cremation of Maine, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME 04915. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maine Public online athttps://www.mainepublic.org/support-0 or by phone at 1-800-884-1717

