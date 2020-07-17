AUGUSTA – Alvine Marie Creamer, 83, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. Alvine was born on Dec. 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Wilfred Goodchild and Marie (Forget) Goodchild.

In her early life, she was inseparable from her sisters and her cousins. She attended Augusta schools and later dedicated many years working for the State of Maine Department of Education.

Alvine loved being in the Maine outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She had a natural talent for arts and crafts, as seen through her heirloom quilts, which she made for everyone in her family. She was always resourceful and had a determined spirit. Alvine was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Alvine is survived by her five children and their families, including: Dana and Son Yong Watson, Darleen Hoague and Tim Varney, Debra and Brent Potter, Diana and Howard True, Darrell and Cheryl Watson; and her niece, Sue Baker; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Alvine was predeceased by her parents; and two sisters, Connie and Patsy; as well as her grandson, Zachary True.

The family would like to thank the staff of Woodlands Senior Living of Hallowell for their nurturing attention and care.

Using strict pandemic guidelines with mandatory masks and 50 person limit, visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 20, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery on Tuesday.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

