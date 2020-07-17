AUGUSTA – Fenton J. Nickerson, 100, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Monticello on Sept. 16, 1919, a son of the late Kenneth and Minnie (Cullins) Nickerson.

Mr. Nickerson was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II.

He was a member of the Green Street United Methodist Church and the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge for over 30 years.

Mr. Nickerson had been employed at the VA Center at Togus for over 30 years as a security officer, retiring in 1975 and later worked at O’Connor Motors and E. F. Flowers.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette (Morneault) Nickerson; his son, Ronald Nickerson; his brothers, Chester, Eugene, Carl, Hollis, Arthur and Chester Nickerson and two sisters, Mary and Mildred Nickerson.

Mr. Nickerson is survived by four daughters, Jean Ladd of Sidney, Judith Bourget of Augusta, Christine Snide of Sidney and Donna Brown of New Hampshire; two sisters, Serita Hammond of Houlton and Katherine Dube of Oakfield; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Maine Veterans Home for the care and compassion they showed to Fenton and the family during his time in their care.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. A graveside service for Fenton and his wife, Jeanette, will be held at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

The family requests that donations in Fenton’s memory be made to:

Maine Veterans Home

Activities Fund

310 Cony Rd.

Augusta, ME 04330

